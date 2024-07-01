Farewell ceremony held for traffic police incharge

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Khalil Khan, Incharge District Traffic Police over his retirement from service on Monday.

The ceremony was held at Traffic Headquarters Dera which was attended by SP Saddar Usman Khan, DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan, DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Gillani, DSP Headquarter Chan Shah, Incharge Highway Traffic Sannan Khan, Traffic Wardens, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the police officers paid tribute to the services of outgoing Traffic Incharge and presented him bouquets.

The Highway Incharge and Traffic wardens also paid tribute to Khalil Khan and presented him shields on his retirement.

APP/akt