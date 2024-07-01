Farewell Ceremony Held For Traffic Police Incharge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Khalil Khan, Incharge District Traffic Police over his retirement from service on Monday.
The ceremony was held at Traffic Headquarters Dera which was attended by SP Saddar Usman Khan, DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan, DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Gillani, DSP Headquarter Chan Shah, Incharge Highway Traffic Sannan Khan, Traffic Wardens, and others.
Speaking on the occasion, the police officers paid tribute to the services of outgoing Traffic Incharge and presented him bouquets.
The Highway Incharge and Traffic wardens also paid tribute to Khalil Khan and presented him shields on his retirement.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations
Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E&TD collects Rs 6 bln revenue in year 2023-2410 minutes ago
-
Gang of cattle thieves arrested10 minutes ago
-
Fida Hussain Baldi takes charge as Divisional Director Info Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners20 minutes ago
-
Funeral of martyred police officer Ejaz Khan held with officials honors30 minutes ago
-
ASP Sukkur visits imambargahs, reviewed security arrangements30 minutes ago
-
Nine outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan40 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur for finalize all arrangements for Monsoon40 minutes ago
-
District administration Mardan evicts encroachers from sports department land40 minutes ago
-
Peace Committee stresses unity to maintain peace40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations45 minutes ago
-
KP Law Minister administers oath to Kohat Bar Association Cabinet50 minutes ago