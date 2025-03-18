Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honor Of Police Officer In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A farewell ceremony was held in honour of a police officer who has been transferred from Tank to Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a Tank police spokesman, the ceremony for the Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI) Saleem Khan was hosted by Superintendent of Police(SP) Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan.

Addressing the ceremony, SP Investigation Tank praised ASI Saleem Khan for his dedication, integrity, and professional skills, awarding him a certificate of appreciation.

He was also presented with a flower garland. SP Investigation expressed his best wishes for ASI Saleem Khan's bright future and expressed confidence that he would continue to perform his new duties with the same level of excellence.

It was announced that ASI Akhtar Munir from Dera Ismail Khan has been transferred to Tank. ASI Akhtar Munir has been assigned the responsibilities of Incharge Investigation Staff at Police Station Gul Imam.

