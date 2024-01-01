Farewell ceremony held in honor of Provincial Election Commissioner

A farewell ceremony was held in honor of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Javed, senior officer of grade 20 who retired from the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honor of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Javed, senior officer of grade 20 who retired from the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here

on Monday.

Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner

Admin Aziz Bahadur along with officers and staff participated.

Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan in his address highlighted Javed Khan for

his excellent services and expressed his best wishes while paying great tribute to him.

On this occasion, Provincial Election Commissioner, officers and staff presented various gifts including shields to

Javed Khan.

In his speech, former Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Javed said that he

cannot forget the farewell ceremony on behalf of the officers and staff of the Office of Provincial Election

Commissioner.