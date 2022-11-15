UrduPoint.com

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honor Of Retired Police Officer

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Farewell ceremony held in honor of retired police officer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held in honor of SP Abid Abbas Shah, at the Central Police Office who was retired after serving in the Punjab Police for 34 years.

Acting IG Punjab Kunwar Shahrukh appreciated the services of SP Abid Abbas Shah for the police department.

He said that dutiful and capable officers are valuable assets of the police department who dedicate their lives to law enforcement even after retirement. SP Abid Abbas Shah rendered his entire service with full responsibility, hard work and gave practical proof of his professional abilities by fulfilling every responsibility assigned by the department, he added.

Kunwar Shahrukh presented commemorative shield to retired SP Abid Abbas Shah on completion of his professional services.

SP Abid Abbas Shah was currently serving as SP Internal Accountability Branch Rawalpindi Region. Abid Abbas Shah joined the police department as an inspector in 1988. He has completed 34 years of professional service. SP Abid Abbas Shah performed duties in the districts of Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh and Sheikhupura.

Abbas Shah thanked Acting IG Punjab for organizing the farewell ceremony on the occasion of his retirement. Additional IGs of Welfare and Finance, Investigation, Establishment, IAB, Operations, CTD, Training and PHP branches and other officers also participated in the ceremony.

