Farewell Ceremony Held In Honor Of Retired Police Officers, Jawans

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Farewell ceremony held in honor of retired police officers, jawans

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A farewell ceremony was organized in the honor of the retired officers from Rawalpindi Region at the Regional Police Office here on Saturday.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani and other officers participated in the ceremony.

The retired police officers and Jawans DSP Malik Tafsir , Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ehsan, Constable Muhammad Shafiq, Sanitary Worker Saleem Masih, Mir Afsar, Sub-Inspector Javed Farooq, Head Constable Javed Inspector Pervez Akhtar, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Hasnain Shah, Head Constable Wajid and Constable Sajid Hussain were present.

On the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali while talking to the retired officers and youths said that your services to the police department will always be remembered, you are the best asset of the police department and your relationship with the department will never end.

" if you face any kind of personal problem you can directly contact me or your officers", police department will always benefit from your useful experiences, your new life after retirement.

It is our prayer that Allah Almighty grants you a healthy and peaceful life.

The retired officers and Jawans thanked the RPO Rawalpindi for organizing the prestigious ceremony.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani also gave honorary shields and certificates of appreciation to the retired police officers and jawans in recognition of their excellent services.

