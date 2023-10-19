Farewell ceremony held in honor of retired police officer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A farewell ceremony was organized in the honour of the retired Superintendent of Police (SP) Sardar Tauheed Khan who was retired after serving in KP police for 40 years.

Regional Police Officer Nasir Mahmood Satti, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qasrani, SP Headquarters, SP City, SP Saddar, SP FRP, SP CTD and other police officials also participated in the ceremony held at Police club Dera on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti appreciated the services of SP Tauheed Khan for the police department.

He said that dutiful and capable officers are valuable assets of the police department who dedicate their lives to law enforcement even after retirement.

SP Tauheed Khan rendered his entire service with full responsibility, hard work and gave practical proof of his professional abilities by fulfilling every responsibility assigned by the department, he added.

He said that Tauheed Khan’s services will be remembered for a long time in Dera police.

He asked the serving police officials to do their best to earn respect for the department. He was of the view that public servants can earn a good name by serving the citizens with devotion and dedication.

RPO and DPO Dera presented commemorative shield to retired SP Tauheed Khan on completion of his professional services.