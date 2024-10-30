Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of Asif Khuhro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Farewell ceremony held in honour of Asif Khuhro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), Asif Khuhro at SRSO complex, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He said that, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro graced the ceremony as chief guest, while other senior managers and officials were also present on the occasion. The ceremony was held in recognition of the services of the outgoing officer. Speaking at the occasion, the chief guest recognized the services rendered by Mr Khuhro as head of the finance department and added that the organizations in return gave him respect and honour.

He also presented shields and gifts to the Asif and also expressed best wishes for his new assignment.

Speaking the occasion, Khuhro said that as he left the SRSO, he appreciated the employees dedication, cooperation, kindness and support.

He expressed his wishes for SRSO and its mission by making an impact in the lives of people.

It is mentioned over here that Mr Khuhro has been appointed Directors Finance, BS-20 in Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani (PAQSJ) Institute of Medical Sciences Gambat formerly GIMS by the approval of the Sindh Chief Minister.

