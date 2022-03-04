Farewell ceremony held in honour of chairman Sindhi Language Authority Muhammad Ali Manjihi

The outgoing Chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Muhammad Ali Manjhi Friday said he felt pride in serving the institution which had been working for promotion of Sindhi language and literature

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The outgoing Chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Muhammad Ali Manjhi Friday said he felt pride in serving the institution which had been working for promotion of Sindhi language and literature.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony organized at the Authority's office here, Manjhi said many seminars, conferences and training workshops were organized to promote the language and literature as well as the writers and poets.

The chairman said the SLA also introduced Sindhi computing and internet related programs including uploading of the Sindhi dictionaries and books on internet.

"The establishment of Indus script museum has been achieved," he noted.

Manjhi said many towering figures of literature have headed and served in that institution which made him feel proud because of his association with the SLA.

The SLA's Secretary Dr Shabnum Gul and other officers also expressed their views.