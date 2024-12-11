Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of Commissioner Sajjad Hyder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:08 PM
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, has retired after completing his service. In his honour, a farewell ceremony was organized by the district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze
The ceremony was attended by DC Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Sanghar Imran Hassan Khawaja,
The ceremony was attended by DC Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Sanghar Imran Hassan Khawaja,
DC Naushahro Feroze Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Prof. Dr Saleem Raza Samoon, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhutto and assistant commissioners and officials of all departments of the three districts.
Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder emphasized the importance of officers making life easier for people during their duty and resolving the problems of the poor people who come to their offices. He also stressed that if officers listen to the problems of the people and assure them of resolving their issues, their work will be done, and there is no greater reward than this. He further said that providing relief to people during service is a blessing for humanity.
The ceremony was also addressed by DIG Parvez Ahmed Chandio, DC Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Imran Hassan Khawaja, DC Muhammad Arsalan Saleem and others.
