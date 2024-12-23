Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of DIG Tahir Ayub Khan

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasser Mahmood Satti on Monday hosted a farewell ceremony to honour the outgoing DIG, Tahir Ayub Khan. The event, held at the Police Club Abbottabad and was attended by senior police officers from the Hazara region and officials from the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Nasser Mahmood Satti lauded the outstanding contributions of Tahir Ayub Khan during his tenure. “We pay tribute to DIG Tahir Ayub Khan for the initiatives he undertook for Hazara Police and its citizens,” he remarked.

Addressing the audience, former DIG Tahir Ayub Khan expressed his gratitude to the team he worked with, commending their dedication and hard work. “Hazara’s police officers and personnel perform their duties with dedication and diligence. I was fortunate to have such an excellent team,” he said.

As a token of appreciation, DIG Nasser Mahmood Satti presented a police shield to Tahir Ayub Khan on behalf of Hazara Police. Other police and district officials also honored him with shields and gifts, acknowledging his remarkable service to the region.

