Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of Head Constable Majeed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Farewell ceremony held in honour of head constable Majeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police held a farewell ceremony on Tuesday at Police Lines Headquarters in honour of Head Constable Abdul Majeed, who retired from the wireless staff.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ceremony was attended by SP Capital Police College (CPC) Najeeb Shah as the chief guest, while other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, SP Najeeb praised the services of the retired officer and said that retirement is a natural part of service — everyone who joins the force eventually retires.

“You have served the police department for a long time. During our service, we should aim to work in a way that brings us honour and leaves behind a legacy of good character.

We must pledge to serve the public to the best of our ability to earn the pleasure of Allah,” he said.

SP added that Abdul Majeed had spent a valuable part of his life serving the public, and in return, the department had given him respect, dignity, and a place of honour — for which he should be thankful to Allah.

SP Najeeb also stated that his office is always open if the retired officer faces any personal or official issues.

On this occasion, the retiring officer expressed his happiness over the recognition he received and thanked the wireless staff.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest presented the retiring officer with an honorary police shield, gifts, and extended best wishes for his future.

