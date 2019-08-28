Farewell ceremony held in honour of ongoing VC of GCWU

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) ::Rich tribute was paid to the ongoing Vice Chancellor of Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Dr. Farhat Saleemi, during a special farewell ceremony held, here on Tuesday.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the event.

The speakers hailed the meritorious services of Dr. Farhat Saleemi in establishing Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot and making hectic efforts in making it a most credible university in Punjab.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Farhat Saleemi said, "It is the moral, social and national obligation of all of us to facilitate academia in promotion of quality education to the female students as well." Addressing the participants, SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar termed Dr. Farhat Saleemi as a precious asset, who developed strong linkages between the Academia and Industry.

SCCI President also assured Sialkot exporters' full cooperation to this University in provision of quality education.

While addressing the participant, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of GCWU Sialkot Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar vowed to continue her struggle for the smooth provision of higher education facilities to the local students at this university.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf, Mian Muhammad Riaz, former Presidents of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, former Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited, President Thinkers' Forum Sialkot Asad Ejaz, leading exporters, retired and serving senior educationalists, students, faculty members and HoDs of GCWU Sialkot and senior journalists attended the ceremony.