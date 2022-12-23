UrduPoint.com

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of Outgoing Addl IG

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 10:55 PM

A farewell ceremony was held in honour of the outgoing Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held in honour of the outgoing Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, Secretary education Dr. Ehtasham, DIG Muhammad Saleem, Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, AIG Operations Qazi Ali Raza and other senior officials participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that he had never compromised on the quality of work and dignity of the police.

He said he was satisfied with the performance of his duty as honesty in duty and decisions on merit are his motto.

The ACS South and other officials appreciated the services of the Additional IG and said that the law and order situation remained exemplary in South Punjab this year and police performed their duties with utmost professionalism on major occasions.

Additional IG police also had dinner with the officers and staff and said that these precious moments will be remembered.

DIG Muhammad Saleem and staff presented a commemorative shield and bouquet to Additional IG police.

