Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday held a farewell ceremony in honor of ASP Asad Iqbal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Secretariat, who has been transferred from Islamabad Police.

A police spokesman told APP that the ceremony was attended by SP City Khalid Mehmood Awan as the chief guest, with Station House Officers (SHOs) and other police officers also present on the occasion.

Superintendent of police (SP) City appreciated the services rendered by ASP Asad Iqbal, acknowledging his dedication and leadership.

He said, “A good police officer is one who performs his duties with dignity and hard work, and as a leader, he is always at the front, leading his subordinates.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, SP City presented a bouquet of flowers and wished him the best of luck for his future endeavors. Asad Iqbal served as SDPOs Secretariat during his service in Islamabad Police.