Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani hosted a graceful farewell ceremony at Police Lines Headquarters in honour of two senior police officers who have been transferred from Rawalpindi Police.

The officers included SSP Investigation Saba Sattar and SP Rawal Division Muhammad Haseeb Raja.

Both officers have good reputation and performed outstanding during their tenure in Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, Regional Officer CCD Beenish Fatima, SP Headquarters, SP Security, SP CIA, divisional SPs, SDPOs, and other senior officers.

CPO Khalid Hamdani presented honorary shields to the outgoing officers as a token of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO praised the efforts of SSP Saba Sattar and SP Haseeb Raja, saying they performed their duties with dedication and professionalism.

He added that their services to Rawalpindi Police were highly valuable and commendable.

All officers present extended their best wishes to the transferred officers for success in their future postings.