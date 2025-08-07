Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of Outgoing Police Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 AM
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani hosted a graceful farewell ceremony at Police Lines Headquarters in honour of two senior police officers who have been transferred from Rawalpindi Police
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani hosted a graceful farewell ceremony at Police Lines Headquarters in honour of two senior police officers who have been transferred from Rawalpindi Police.
The officers included SSP Investigation Saba Sattar and SP Rawal Division Muhammad Haseeb Raja.
Both officers have good reputation and performed outstanding during their tenure in Rawalpindi.
The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, Regional Officer CCD Beenish Fatima, SP Headquarters, SP Security, SP CIA, divisional SPs, SDPOs, and other senior officers.
CPO Khalid Hamdani presented honorary shields to the outgoing officers as a token of appreciation.
Speaking on the occasion, the CPO praised the efforts of SSP Saba Sattar and SP Haseeb Raja, saying they performed their duties with dedication and professionalism.
He added that their services to Rawalpindi Police were highly valuable and commendable.
All officers present extended their best wishes to the transferred officers for success in their future postings.
Recent Stories
Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity11 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi, chamber representatives pay tribute to police martyrs at Melody Chowk30 seconds ago
-
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects33 seconds ago
-
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House35 seconds ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers40 seconds ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment1 hour ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'1 hour ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee1 hour ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta57 minutes ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree57 minutes ago