Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of Outgoing Police Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani hosted a graceful farewell ceremony at Police Lines Headquarters in honour of two senior police officers who have been transferred from Rawalpindi Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani hosted a graceful farewell ceremony at Police Lines Headquarters in honour of two senior police officers who have been transferred from Rawalpindi Police.

The officers included SSP Investigation Saba Sattar and SP Rawal Division Muhammad Haseeb Raja.

Both officers have good reputation and performed outstanding during their tenure in Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, Regional Officer CCD Beenish Fatima, SP Headquarters, SP Security, SP CIA, divisional SPs, SDPOs, and other senior officers.

CPO Khalid Hamdani presented honorary shields to the outgoing officers as a token of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO praised the efforts of SSP Saba Sattar and SP Haseeb Raja, saying they performed their duties with dedication and professionalism.

He added that their services to Rawalpindi Police were highly valuable and commendable.

All officers present extended their best wishes to the transferred officers for success in their future postings.

Recent Stories

Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India ..

Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir

32 seconds ago
 WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects

WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects

33 seconds ago
 Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" ..

Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House

35 seconds ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Polic ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers

40 seconds ago
 Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in internat ..

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC

1 hour ago
 District Administration fully engaged in maintaini ..

District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman

1 hour ago
Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe comp ..

Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

1 hour ago
 New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August ..

New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi

1 hour ago
 Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq ..

Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'

1 hour ago
 Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalis ..

Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..

1 hour ago
 Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to dere ..

Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza

1 hour ago
 BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan