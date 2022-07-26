UrduPoint.com

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of Retired Traffic Cop

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Farewell ceremony held in honour of retired traffic cop

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Pir Baran Shah Kazmi, who was a head constable of the district traffic police, on attaining age of superannuation here on Tuesday.

The farewell party was organized in honour of the retired cop on the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Najmul Hassan and was attended by DSP headquarters Asghar Ali Shah and Traffic incharge Izzat Khan Gandapur, besides other traffic police personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing head constable expressed gratitude to the DPO and officials of traffic police for arranging a party in his honour.

He said that the love and honour shown by his colleagues would always remain alive in his memories and added that he would continue sharing his experiences with the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

