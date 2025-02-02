Farewell Ceremony Held To Honor Retiring ICT Police Officers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Security Division on Sunday organized a farewell ceremony to honour retiring officers, including Inspector Zahin Badshah, Constable Romail Khan, and Constable Sultan, for their dedicated service to the force.
A police spokesperson told APP that the SP Judicial Protection Unit (JPU) attended the ceremony as a chief guest, while other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.
The chief guest praised the services of the retiring officers, highlighting their dedication and hard work in serving Islamabad Police.
He emphasized that their contributions will always be remembered in making Islamabad Police an exemplary force. The retiring officers served in various divisions of Islamabad Police.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, SP Mehfooz Kayani presented honorary police shields to the retiring officers and expressed good wishes for their future endeavours.
He further added that the services of retiring officers will always be remembered because they played a crucial role in enhancing the image of the Islamabad Police.
