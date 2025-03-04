Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Pervez Ahmed Chandio, a prestigious farewell ceremony was organized at the DIGP SBA Range Office on Tuesday, to honour Superintendent of Police (SP) Sher Ali Jamali on his retirement.

During the event, the staff of the DIGP SBA Range Office presented traditional Sindhi caps and Ajraks to SP Sher Ali Jamali as a token of appreciation for his dedicated services in the police department. The event participants highly commended his contributions and best wishes were extended to him for the future.

The ceremony was attended by Office Superintendent Munir Bhutto, Accountant Muhammad Bakhsh Rind, Inspector Amjad Bullar, Inspector Malik Asif, Inspector Tanzeem Wagan, Asher Arain, and other staff members.

