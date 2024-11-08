Farewell Ceremony Honors Outgoing DIG Headquarters Mustafa Tanveer
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honour of outgoing DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, who was transferred from Islamabad Police to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Friday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the event was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and other senior police officers of the Islamabad Police.
IG Rizvi appreciated the service rendered by DIG Dr.
Syed Mustafa Tanveer and said that a good police officer performs his duties with dignity and hard work and as a leader he is always at the front and leads his subordinates. He congratulated DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on his new appointment and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.
DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer served as DIG Headquarters, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad and SSP Operations during his service in Islamabad Police.
