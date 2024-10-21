Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

A farewell ceremony was held in honor of Inspector Akhtar Ali at the Traffic Police Headquarters Islamabad on Monday

The police spokesperson told APP that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk graced the ceremony as chief guest, while other police officers were also present on the occasion. He said the ceremony recognized the services of the retiring police officer.

Speaking at the occasion, CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk remarked that retirement is an inevitable part of a police officer's career, emphasizing that every officer must eventually retire.

CTO encouraged serving police officers to strive for excellence in their duties to earn respect for the department.

Virk expressed that true public service is essential for building a good reputation for both officers and the department.

CTO Virk acknowledged the significant contributions made by Inspector Akhtar Ali during his service and noted that the department honors him in return.

As part of the farewell, CTO presented police shields and gifts to the retired officer, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

