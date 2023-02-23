UrduPoint.com

Farewell Ceremony Hosted For Dera RPO, DPO

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Farewell ceremony hosted for Dera RPO, DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A farewell function was held in the honor of two senior police officials who have been transferred from the Dera Ismail Khan region during a major reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

A simple but impressive ceremony was hosted by the police at the Police Club for Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib of Dera Ismail Khan region, says a police spokesman.

The graceful ceremony was attended by DPO Tank Waqar Ahmed, DPO South Waziristan Shabbir Hussain, Additional SP Dera Javed, SP Investigation Dera Khalid Usman, SDPOs and other senior officers of the police department Speaking on the occasion, they said working with Dera police was a memorable moment of their life and acknowledged the cooperation of people of the area during their tenure.

They said it was their honor to serve as senior police officers of the region and appreciated the district police for fighting the terrorists bravely despite limited resources.

They had always endeavored to live up to the expectations of the people and ensure the rule of law and discharge duties with honesty, dedication, and courage, the RPO and DPO observed.

In the end, shields and souvenirs were presented to the transferred police officers.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Dera Ismail Khan Tank From

Recent Stories

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

9 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

24 minutes ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

53 minutes ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

1 hour ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.