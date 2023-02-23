Farewell ceremony hosted for Dera RPO, DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A farewell function was held in the honor of two senior police officials who have been transferred from the Dera Ismail Khan region during a major reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

A simple but impressive ceremony was hosted by the police at the Police Club for Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib of Dera Ismail Khan region, says a police spokesman.

The graceful ceremony was attended by DPO Tank Waqar Ahmed, DPO South Waziristan Shabbir Hussain, Additional SP Dera Javed, SP Investigation Dera Khalid Usman, SDPOs and other senior officers of the police department Speaking on the occasion, they said working with Dera police was a memorable moment of their life and acknowledged the cooperation of people of the area during their tenure.

They said it was their honor to serve as senior police officers of the region and appreciated the district police for fighting the terrorists bravely despite limited resources.

They had always endeavored to live up to the expectations of the people and ensure the rule of law and discharge duties with honesty, dedication, and courage, the RPO and DPO observed.

In the end, shields and souvenirs were presented to the transferred police officers.