Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera

A farewell function was held in the honor of outgoing District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood upon his transfer from the Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A farewell function was held in the honor of outgoing District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood upon his transfer from the Dera Ismail Khan.

A simple but impressive ceremony was hosted by the police at the DPO office, says a police spokesman.

The graceful ceremony was attended by SPs, ASPs, SDPOs, DSPs , SHOs and other senior officers.

During the ceremony, the outgoing DPO said that working with Dera police was a memorable moment of their life and acknowledged the cooperation of people of the area during their tenure.

He said it was honor to serve as senior police officers of the region and appreciated the district police for fighting the terrorists bravely despite limited resources.

Police officers gave away bouquets, gifts and souvenirs to the outgoing officer as a token of acknowledgment for his services to the Dera Police.