Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Tank

A farewell function was held at Deputy Commissioner Office in honor of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed on his transfer from Tank district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A farewell function was held at Deputy Commissioner Office in honor of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed on his transfer from Tank district.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib and other senior officials who praised the outgoing DPO for his contribution towards strengthening the district police.

They highlighted the services of the DPO and his initiatives that boosted morale and performance of police jawans.

They said that Waqar Ahmed had always endeavored to live up to the expectations of the people and ensure the rule of law and discharge duties with honesty, dedication and courage.

Later, the DC presented a traditional turban and souvenir to the outgoing police chief.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Assistant Commissioner Tribal Sub division Inam Wazir and Additional Assistant Commissioners Jamshed Alam and Shohab Ahmed also presented souvenirs to him.