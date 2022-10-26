Farewell ceremony hosted for outgoing assistant commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Assistant Commissioner Ahad Yousaf who has been transferred from Kulachi tehsil.

A simple but impressive ceremony was hosted by Commissioner Dera Division Amir Afaq at his office.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary to Commissioner Adnan Khan, Assistant to Commissioner Nadir Khan and Private Secretary to Commissioner Sajjad Baloch.

The commissioner appreciated the outgoing assistant commissioner's services for the welfare and development of the tehsil, wishing him success in life. Amir also presented a shield to him.

Ahad expressed gratitude to the commissioner for honoring him by arranging such an impressive ceremony.