DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held on Wednesday in honour of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Amjad Miraj who has been transferred.

The well-attended ceremony was hosted by Commissioner Dera Division Amir Afaq at his office and included the participation of Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khatak and District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed, besides other officials of the Dera division.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Amir Afaq appreciated the services of the outgoing DC for the development of South Waziristan and hoped he would serve the area of the next posting with the same high spirit and dedication.

The outgoing DC of South Waziristan Amjad Miraj expressed gratitude to the commissioner and other officials of the division for honoring him.

He said that the love and honour shown by his colleagues would always remain alive in his memory.

At the conclusion, Commissioner Amir Afaq presented a shield to the outgoing DC.