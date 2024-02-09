Farewell ceremony in honor of MS LUMHS held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A farewell ceremony was organized in honor of Medical Superintendent Dr. Shahid islam Junejo on his retirement by the administrative officers, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff associations of the University Hospital, here.

The ceremony was held at the lecture hall of Civil Hospital Hyderabad. Addressing the ceremony Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo said that I have spent 27 years in the administrative and other departments of the hospital and fulfilled my responsibilities during this period with hard work and dedication. I served this hospital with all my heart and will never forget the love I received from my colleagues here.

Dr. Shahid paid gratitude to the Almighty Allah thanks and said medical is a sacred profession. We have to fulfill our responsibilities with hard work and dedication. He said that during my tenure as Medical Superintendent, I tried to solve all the problems of the hospital and was quite successful due to the team spirit of the entire staff.

Later, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ikramuddin Ujan, faculty members of LUMHS Jamshoro, doctors, nurses and various associations of paramedical staff presented traditional gifts of Sindh i.

e cap ,ajrak and flower bouquets.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Munir Ahmad Sheikh, who took charge after the retirement of Dr. Shahid, hoped that all staff of the hospital will continue to serve the patients with renewed spirit and dedication. The patients, he said, come to Liaquat University Hospital with great hope of curing every disease.

They said that the administration in Hyderabad and Jamshoro hospitals was on alert to deal with most of medical emergencies during the general elections 2024.

On the eve of general Election 14 gunshot wounded from Mirpur Bathoro were brought to Civil Hospital Hyderabad, where they were given timely medical aid.

Vice Chancellor LUMHS Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujan, faculty members of LUMHS Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ashok Nasrani, Prof. Dr. Raqbal Shah, Prof. Dr. Riyaz Ahmed Raja, Prof. Dr. Javed Altaf Jatt, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hamid Ali, Prof. Dr. Arshad Hussain Abaro. Professor Akram Bajwa and other faculty members including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and administrative officers participated the ceremony in large numbers.

APP/maq