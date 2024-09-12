Open Menu

Farewell Event Held In Commissioner Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Farewell event held in Commissioner office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The farewell of a Senior Staff Officer, Commissioner Office Sukkur, Niaz Hussain Vistro was held Thursday on his retirement from Government Service.

The farewell event was arranged by the divisional commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, in which all the officers including Dr Muhammad Amir Ansari, Additional Commissioner-I, Muhammad Hajan Ujjan, Additional Commissioner-II, Iftikhar Ahmed Qureshi Deputy Director (Planning & Development), Abdul Ahad Solangi, Assistant Commissioner (General), staff of Commissioner office and officers/officials of other departments including Regional Revenue office, Bureau of Statistics, Regional Transport Authority, local government, human rights attended the farewell.

On the occasion, traditionally Ajrak and Topi were presented to the retiring officer.

Addressing the farewell, Commissioner Sukkur appreciated the services rendered by Niaz Vistro and congratulated his successful completion of 60 years of government service.

Dr Muhammad Amir Ansari, ad Hajan Ujjain, Additional Commissioner-II, Abdul Ahad Solangi, Assistant Commissioner (General) also paid tribute to the services of Vistro.

In the end, Commissioner Sukkur presented Shield to our going officer on account of his remarkable services.

Related Topics

Ujjain Sukkur Topi Iftikhar Ahmed Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

27 minutes ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

8 hours ago
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

23 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

23 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

24 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan