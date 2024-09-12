Farewell event held in Commissioner office

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The farewell of a Senior Staff Officer, Commissioner Office Sukkur, Niaz Hussain Vistro was held Thursday on his retirement from Government Service.

The farewell event was arranged by the divisional commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, in which all the officers including Dr Muhammad Amir Ansari, Additional Commissioner-I, Muhammad Hajan Ujjan, Additional Commissioner-II, Iftikhar Ahmed Qureshi Deputy Director (Planning & Development), Abdul Ahad Solangi, Assistant Commissioner (General), staff of Commissioner office and officers/officials of other departments including Regional Revenue office, Bureau of Statistics, Regional Transport Authority, local government, human rights attended the farewell.

On the occasion, traditionally Ajrak and Topi were presented to the retiring officer.

Addressing the farewell, Commissioner Sukkur appreciated the services rendered by Niaz Vistro and congratulated his successful completion of 60 years of government service.

Dr Muhammad Amir Ansari, ad Hajan Ujjain, Additional Commissioner-II, Abdul Ahad Solangi, Assistant Commissioner (General) also paid tribute to the services of Vistro.

In the end, Commissioner Sukkur presented Shield to our going officer on account of his remarkable services.