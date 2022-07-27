UrduPoint.com

Farewell For Outgoing CCPO

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Farewell for outgoing CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore police on Wednesday organised a farewell party for the outgoing Capital City Police Office (CCPO) DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on his transfer from Punjab Police to Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The ceremony was attended by DIG Operations Lahore Suhail Chaudhry, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, CTO Lahore Syed Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, SP Security, SP Dolphin Squad, SP Headquarters, SSP of the CIA, AVLS, Security Division and CRO, all divisional SPs of Operations, Investigation and Wing and senior police officers of CCPO office.

The participants expressed their views and feelings about the experiences they gained, decision making power, professional attitude as well as guidance of DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana in meeting the hard challenges and performance of duties.

Outgoing DIG Kamyana expressed his gratitude for the honour and ceremony, and appreciated the qualities of Lahore police and said all the officials of Lahore police were like his family.

