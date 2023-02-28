Farewell for police officers held in Lahore

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A farewell ceremony, on the retirement of five DSPs posted in Lahore police, was held on Tuesday, at Capital City Police Headquarters.

DSP Kausar Perveen, DSP Rukhsana Kausar, DSP Humaira Tabasum, DSP Zulfiqar Ali Butt, DSP Muhammad Naeem Virk retired from service.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana was the chief guest on this occasion. SSP Discipline Shakir Hussain Dawar, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, DSP Intelligence Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar, Assistant Director, Reader section In-charges and other police officers participated in the ceremony.

The CCPO presented souvenirs and bouquets to retired DSPs in recognition of their meritorious services which they rendered for the Police department.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana lauded the performance of DSPs and said that Police job was a lifestyle as each and every policeman gave most of his time to his country, performing duties, mostly in untoward situations, even missing his domestic obligations.

"It is an honor for a Police officer when he completes his professional career with honesty, dignity and pride,". Bilal Siddique Kamyana added.

The participants of the ceremony including SSPs expressed their best wishes for the future life of retired DSPs. The retired police officers expressed their heartiest gratitude on the gesture of love and respect bestowed by their senior officers and fellow workers on their retirement.

