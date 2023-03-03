Farewell for police officers' held in Lahore

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a farewell ceremony for five police officers who retired from the police department after completing their professional service, was held at the Central Police Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a farewell ceremony for five police officers who retired from the police department after completing their professional service, was held at the Central Police Office.

In the farewell ceremony, the IG Punjab praised the retired officers for their professional services to the police department.

According to the details, the retired officers include SP Rana Shahid Hussain, DSPs Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Humaira Tabassum , Kausar Parveen and Muhammad Naeem Virk who completed their professional service recently.

The IG Punjab while talking to all five officers said that all the officers performed every responsibility assigned during their professional career in a good manner and dutifulness.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the doors of his office were always open for all officers and personnel who were retiring from the force.

The retired officers thanked IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for organizing the farewell ceremony.

They said that retirement was a part of every government employee's career, but their services would always be available for the police department in future as well.

Dr. Usman Anwar also presented commemorative shields on behalf of Punjab Police to five officers - SP Rana Shahid Hussain, DSPs Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Humaira Tabassum, Kausar Parveen and Muhammad Naeem Virk. On this occasion, AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar and other officers were also present.