UrduPoint.com

Farewell For Police Officers' Held In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Farewell for police officers' held in Lahore

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a farewell ceremony for five police officers who retired from the police department after completing their professional service, was held at the Central Police Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a farewell ceremony for five police officers who retired from the police department after completing their professional service, was held at the Central Police Office.

In the farewell ceremony, the IG Punjab praised the retired officers for their professional services to the police department.

According to the details, the retired officers include SP Rana Shahid Hussain, DSPs Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Humaira Tabassum , Kausar Parveen and Muhammad Naeem Virk who completed their professional service recently.

The IG Punjab while talking to all five officers said that all the officers performed every responsibility assigned during their professional career in a good manner and dutifulness.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the doors of his office were always open for all officers and personnel who were retiring from the force.

The retired officers thanked IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for organizing the farewell ceremony.

They said that retirement was a part of every government employee's career, but their services would always be available for the police department in future as well.

Dr. Usman Anwar also presented commemorative shields on behalf of Punjab Police to five officers - SP Rana Shahid Hussain, DSPs Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Humaira Tabassum, Kausar Parveen and Muhammad Naeem Virk. On this occasion, AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses sorrow on death of ..

1 minute ago
 52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants ..

Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants to Go to Amazon

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) stops work on Akbar Chowk ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) stops work on Akbar Chowk Flyover project till further o ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking R ..

Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking Regime Change in Russia - Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 NA Speaker's popularity soars as former PTI Candid ..

NA Speaker's popularity soars as former PTI Candidate joins PPP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.