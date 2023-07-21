Open Menu

Farewell For Retired Employees Of Defunct DMC East Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Farewell for retired employees of Defunct DMC East held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Muhammad Akhlaq and Syed Murtaza Ali, two employees of the defunct DMC East Advertisement department have retired from services and were paid tributes in recognition of their services, here on Friday.

Transition Officer Naveed Khan Kolachi and officers of defunct DMC East Jam Rizwan, Mirza Rashid Baig, Sohail Noor, Moinuddin, and others paid a rich tribute to them on their retirement and delivery of service efficiently.

