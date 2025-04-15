Open Menu

Farewell Held For Justice Ali Baqar Najafi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Farewell held for Justice Ali Baqar Najafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A formal send-off ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Lahore High Court (LHC) in honor of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on his elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The dignified event took place at the LHC principal seat and was attended by several esteemed judges. LHC Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum graced the ceremony as the chief guest. Also present were Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, and other judges of the High Court.

During the ceremony, Justice Najafi was lauded for his exemplary judicial services, his contributions to the delivery of justice, and his unwavering commitment to high judicial standards.

In a symbolic gesture of appreciation, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, along with her fellow judges, presented a bouquet to Justice Najafi and extended heartfelt wishes for his future role in the apex court.

The ceremony concluded with a warm farewell, acknowledging Justice Najafi’s dedication and service to the judiciary.

