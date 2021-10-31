UrduPoint.com

Farewell Held For Outgoing Police Officers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police hosted a farewell, the other day for its two outgoing officers and lauded their contribution towards the force.

The ceremony was attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, SPs, officials and jawans of the Capital police.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman appreciated the services of outgoing officers including SP (Supreme court) Ch. Arshad Mehmood and DSP (Legal Branch) Syed Azhar Hussain Shah.

He said that the officers had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment.

He said that their services to make Islamabad police as a distinctive force will be remembered forever.

Both officer was inducted in Islamabad police as Assistant sub inspector.

IGP appreciated the services of both officers in maintaining law and order and ensuring effective policing measures.

The outgoing officers appreciated the leadership qualities of Islamabad police heads and hoped that Islamabad police will become model police under their guidance.

