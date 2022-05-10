UrduPoint.com

Farewell Held For Outgoing SP Iftikhar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Tuesday said the outgoing Superintendent Police (SP) Iftikhar Khan was a true professional police officer who had served as DPO in Hazara and today spent his last day at Police Training School Mansehra

He was addressing the farewell party given in honour of the outgoing SP Iftikhar Khan here.

The DIG said the police force wanted to get benefit from the retired SP's experience and he would serve as a DRC member.

He said that retirement was a part of service because one day you join the service and after its completion you retire but during the course of time your conduct and professionalism matters for the rest of your colleagues who remember you even after your retirement.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Mansehra, Irfan Khan said SP (rtd) Iftikhar Khan was one of the best police officers who had performed his duties with utmost diligence and congratulated him for completing his job with dignity, added that we will remember his services.

SP Iftikhar Khan said during his 38 years service he went through many ups and downs but with the grace of Almighty Allah, he remained successful while performing duties.

He said: "The police department had given me a name and honour and I am grateful to all my officers for their cooperation which has enabled me to perform duty in a good manner."

