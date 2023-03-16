UrduPoint.com

Farewell Held For Retired Population Welfare Officer

March 16, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A farewell party was arranged in honour of Deputy District Officer Population Welfare Department Aqeel Ahmed Zubairi on his retirement.

The ceremony was attended by District Officer Population Welfare Department Asmatullah Khan, District Population Welfare Department Bannu Nizamuddin Khan besides other officials of the department.

The speakers lauded the services of the outgoing official who was a dedicated employee and said everyone kept him in high esteem for his good qualities.

They said he served in different positions in the department with great dedication, contributing valuable services toward national development.

The outgoing official expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for holding such a wonderful ceremony in his honor.

He said that the love and honour shown by co-workers would always remain alive in his memory.

