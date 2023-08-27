Farewell held for retiring PHA directors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore held a farewell party in honour of three directors, who reached the age of superannuation.

Pieced together by veteran civil servant and founding director general Kamran Lashari, Mudassar Ijaz, Shahzad Tariq and Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar was part of the team that painstakingly built the authority from scratch and went on to spend over two decades nurturing it, said a spokesperson on Sunday.

According to PHA watchers, a significant portion of the current leadership within the authority � including the departing trio � was lent to it by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) following its establishment in 1998.

The event was attended by Director General PHA Lahore Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, Addl DG Safiullah Gondal and Administration Director Musa Ali Bokhari, among others.

In his address, DG PHA expressed gratitude to the retiring directors for their dedicated services and extended well-wishes towards them. He also urged the officers to perform their duty wholeheartedly and win the hearts and minds of the public with their exemplary performance.