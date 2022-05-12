UrduPoint.com

Farewell Held In Honor Of Police Officials

A Farewell ceremony was held in honor of former DPO Attock Rana Shoaib Mahmood and former DPO Jhelum Rana Tahir Rehman

The ceremony was also attended by Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik, DPO Attack, Chakwal, Jhelum, SSP Special Branch, SSP Investigation and Divisional SPs and other officers participated.

Addressing on the occassion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmed Khan appreciated the professionalism of former DPO Attock Rana Shoaib Mehmood and former DPO Jhelum Rana Tahir Rehman Khan during their deployment and said that their services and initiatives were in line with the new offices.

RPO Rawalpindi Region gave farewell to the transferred officers with best wishes while presenting certificates of appreciation and honorary shields for their outstanding services during their deployment.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that transfer posting is part of the job, both the officers handled all the challenges and matters with good manners, diligence and honesty.

