Farewell lunch hosted in honor of A D Khowaja

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A farewell lunch was hosted at the Central Police Office of National Highways and Motorway Police in the honour of the outgoing Inspector General and incumbent Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control A D Khowaja.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector General NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam acknowledged the valuable contribution of A.D Khowaja in upholding the core values of courtesy and professionalism.

The Federal Secretary Ministry of Communications Jawad Rafique Malik said that officers of Motorway Police were known for their distinctive traits of honesty and commitment which were strongly patronized under the command of AD Khowaja whilst his stint as the former Inspector General.

Expressing his reverence for the organization, AD Khowaja said that it was a privilege to lead such an esteemed organization and he tried his best to contribute significantly to its welfare and upgrade.

In the end IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam presented a memento on behalf of all officers to A.D Khowaja.