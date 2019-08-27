UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farewell Meeting Of District Council Kohat Held

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Farewell meeting of District Council Kohat held

The District Council Kohat Tuesday convened farewell meeting where District Nazim Nasim Afridi, Council members and government officers were present

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Council Kohat Tuesday convened farewell meeting where District Nazim Nasim Afridi, Council members and government officers were present.

The District Nazim in his farewell address to the Council highlighted the projects initiated during his tenure and said that development was a constant process that should not be stopped.

He expressed gratitude to Council members and government officers and officials for their support in execution and completion of various public welfare projects.

The Council members Dilbar Khan, Syed Shah Zaman, Fahim Khan, Maulana Niaz, Hamid Khan, Farida Adovate and Javed Mashi also addressed the meeting and highlighted four-year progress report.

The members expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir and assured their support to them at every forum.

Related Topics

Occupied Kashmir Kohat Progress Afridi Government

Recent Stories

Over 16,000 irregular migrants leave Istanbul

4 minutes ago

Joint venture strikes oil, gas discovery in Kohat

4 minutes ago

HCSTSI for introducing fixed tax system for SMEs

15 seconds ago

Woman electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

17 seconds ago

Syria in focus as Putin, Erdogan meet in Moscow

24 seconds ago

Norway says timing of EFTA-Mercosur pact 'awful'

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.