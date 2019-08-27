Farewell meeting of District Council Kohat held

The District Council Kohat Tuesday convened farewell meeting where District Nazim Nasim Afridi, Council members and government officers were present

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Council Kohat Tuesday convened farewell meeting where District Nazim Nasim Afridi, Council members and government officers were present.

The District Nazim in his farewell address to the Council highlighted the projects initiated during his tenure and said that development was a constant process that should not be stopped.

He expressed gratitude to Council members and government officers and officials for their support in execution and completion of various public welfare projects.

The Council members Dilbar Khan, Syed Shah Zaman, Fahim Khan, Maulana Niaz, Hamid Khan, Farida Adovate and Javed Mashi also addressed the meeting and highlighted four-year progress report.

The members expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir and assured their support to them at every forum.