Farewell Party Held For Cantt Executive Officer In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Farewell party held for Cantt Executive Officer in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The officers and staff of Cantt board Kohat here on Friday hosted a farewell tea party in honor of Cantt Executive Officer Naveed Nawaz.

Addressing on the occasion, the Cantt Executive Officer highlighted his commitment for enhancing facilities for the residents of Kohat Cantt.

In his tenure, he initiated weekly open court sessions to address the public concerns on the spot.

Expressing admiration for the peaceful nature of Kohat's residents, he praised their respect for the law and the cantt administration.

APP/azq/378

