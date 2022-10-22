UrduPoint.com

Farewell Party Held For Retiring Dean Prof Dr Tabbasum Naseer

Farewell party held for retiring Dean Prof Dr Tabbasum Naseer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :A farewell party was arranged in honour of Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Gomal University Prof. Dr Tabbasum Naseer on his retirement here Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr Shakeebullah, teachers and students.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that Prof. Dr Tabbasum was a dedicated teacher who was like a family member and everyone kept her in high esteem for her qualities.

He said that Prof. Dr Tabbasum Naseer served in different positions in the University with great dedication and played a great role in the development of the University.

Other colleagues also spoke on the occasion and showered her with praise, wishing her the best of luck upon retiring from the University.

Prof. Dr Tabbasum Naseer expressed thanks to the colleagues and staff for holding such a wonderful ceremony in her honor. She said that the love and honour shown by her colleagues would always remain alive in his memory.

At the conclusion, the VC presented shield to retiring Prof Dr Tabbasum Naseer in recognition of her valuable services during her career.

