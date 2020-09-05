UrduPoint.com
Farewell Party Held For Retiring Employee

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:52 PM

A farewell function was arranged for a retiring additional commissioner revenue, Rai Wajid Ali, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A farewell function was arranged for a retiring additional commissioner revenue, Rai Wajid Ali, here on Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioners Mehboob Ahmed and Ayub Khan, Director Development Mehr Ramzan, Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir and others eulogised the services of Rai Wajid Ali.

Later, the commissioner presented a commemorative shield to the retiring additional commissioner revenue.

