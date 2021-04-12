UrduPoint.com
Farewell Party Held In Honor Of Outgoing DG SCO Maj Gen Ali Farhan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:17 PM

Farewell party held in honor of outgoing DG SCO Maj Gen Ali Farhan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui gave farewell party in the honor of Director General Special Communications Organization (SCO) Maj General Ali Farhan HI (M) at the committee room of Ministry of IT & Telecom on Monday.

Heads of the attached departments and officers of the Ministry of IT & Telecom were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui paid tribute to outgoing DG SCO Maj Gneral Ali Farhan.

He also appreciated the efforts of Maj General Ali Farhan especially regarding provision of seamless connectivity in AJ & K and GB.

Heads of attached departments and officers of MOITT also expressed their thoughts on the occasion.

At the end, Secretary IT presented shield to Maj General Ali Farhan.

