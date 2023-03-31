UrduPoint.com

Farewell Party Held In Honor Of Retired Police Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan Friday organized a farewell ceremony in honour of four police officers who retired from the police department.

SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel, In-Charge Welfare Sunehara Zia and retired Police officers Sub-Inspector Allah Yar, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Saeed Khan, Constable Hamidullah Khan and Constable Syed Afzal Hussain Shah participated in the ceremony.

The DPO said that the services of the retired police officers would always be remembered.

"They are part of our police family and we will always remember them. My office doors are open to these police officers. If there is any problem, they can come and tell me directly," he added.

The DPO presented honorary shields to the retired police officers and wished them well while appreciating their services.

