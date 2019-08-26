UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farewell Programme Arranged For Outgoing District Council's Members Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:06 PM

Farewell programme arranged for outgoing district council's members Dir Lower

A simple but impressive farewell programme was arranged here on Monday in honour of outgoing members of the district council which term is set to expire on August 28

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A simple but impressive farewell programme was arranged here on Monday in honour of outgoing members of the district council which term is set to expire on August 28.

The function was supervised by speaker Abdul Rashid and attended by Amir Jamat-i-Islam Sirajul Haq along with former members provincial assembly and officials of the district administration including deputy commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and district police officer Arif Shahbaz besides other officers of various departments.

The speakers appreciated role of the local government in resolving masses' problems at grassroots level.

The outgoing members were also appreciated for their dedication and services they rendered for welfare and development of their respective areas during their stay as the council's members.

Related Topics

Police Provincial Assembly Rashid August Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Mayor Sukkur for provision of water in Muha ..

48 seconds ago

DC directs for security arrangements in Muharram

50 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

53 seconds ago

RMI organizes Breast feeding month awareness confe ..

57 seconds ago

Govt to resolve people problems on priority bases: ..

59 seconds ago

Donald Sutherland to get honorary award in Spain

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.