DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A simple but impressive farewell programme was arranged here on Monday in honour of outgoing members of the district council which term is set to expire on August 28.

The function was supervised by speaker Abdul Rashid and attended by Amir Jamat-i-Islam Sirajul Haq along with former members provincial assembly and officials of the district administration including deputy commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and district police officer Arif Shahbaz besides other officers of various departments.

The speakers appreciated role of the local government in resolving masses' problems at grassroots level.

The outgoing members were also appreciated for their dedication and services they rendered for welfare and development of their respective areas during their stay as the council's members.