Farewell Reception Held For ADC SBA

A Fare well reception was hosted by the Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aaamir Hussain Panhwer and his staff on the recent transfer and promotion of Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samon from Shaheed Benazirabad District

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panwer ,Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Nawabshah Prof. Dr. Saleem Raza Samon and others said that Junaid Hameed Samon is an devoted officer who believes in hard working and serving the people.

They said that professionalism and services of Junaid Hameed Samon will always be remembered and we hope Junaid will also perform amicably his new responsibility. Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samon said that he was grateful to Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar and his staff for doing everything possible during their deployment in Nawabshah.

He said he will remember every moment spent during his tenure in Nawabshah. Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Saleem Raza Simmons, Additional Director Health Services Dr. Sarwar Khaskheli, Additional Director Local Government, Chief Officer District Council, President Chamber of Commerce, District Population Officer, Additional District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu and officers of other departments and staff of the Deputy Commissioner's Office presented traditional cultural gifts of 'Ajrak and topi' to out going ADC Junaid Hameed Samo.

Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Chamber Topi Commerce From Government

