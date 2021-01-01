UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farewell Reception Held In Honour Of Prof Imdad Sahito

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Farewell reception held in honour of Prof Imdad Sahito

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The department of Pakistan Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Friday hosted a farewell reception in the honor of Prof (Retd) Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, Ex-Dean Faculty of Social Sciences.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto graced the occasion as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said academic, research and administrative services of Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito will be remembered for a long time in the history of the University.

He said Dr Sahito rendered his services diligently, efficiently, with commitment and devotion. He produced talented students during his career, the VC added.

Prof Dr Sahito highly appreciated the efforts of VC for sparing his precious time to grace the event.

Deans and Chairmen in their speeches said Prof Dr Sahito is a legend and man of simplicity. He remained a good teacher and possesses vast knowledge about islam, Sufism and politics of Pakistan.

A large numbers of teachers attended the reception.

Related Topics

Pakistan Man Khairpur Event

Recent Stories

Global Village lights up Dubai skies to celebrate ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

2 hours ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

2 hours ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

2 hours ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.