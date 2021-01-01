Farewell reception held in honour of Prof Imdad Sahito

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The department of Pakistan Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Friday hosted a farewell reception in the honor of Prof (Retd) Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, Ex-Dean Faculty of Social Sciences.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto graced the occasion as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said academic, research and administrative services of Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito will be remembered for a long time in the history of the University.

He said Dr Sahito rendered his services diligently, efficiently, with commitment and devotion. He produced talented students during his career, the VC added.

Prof Dr Sahito highly appreciated the efforts of VC for sparing his precious time to grace the event.

Deans and Chairmen in their speeches said Prof Dr Sahito is a legend and man of simplicity. He remained a good teacher and possesses vast knowledge about islam, Sufism and politics of Pakistan.

A large numbers of teachers attended the reception.