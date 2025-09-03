Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 organized a farewell reference on Wednesday in honor of Professor Abdul Rauf, who retired after serving the Federal Education Department for 32 years and eight months

The event was attended by Prof. Javaid Iqbal Mughal Principal of IMCB H-9, Prof.

Athar ul islam, Principal of IMPC H-8 and a large number of faculty members from various colleges, said a press release.

Speakers highlighted Prof. Rauf’s professional dedication, shared fond memories of working with him and praised his contributions to education.

They extended best wishes as he enters a new chapter of life beyond his teaching career.