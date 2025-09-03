Open Menu

Farewell Reference Honors To Retire Professor Abdul Rauf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:34 PM

Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf

Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 organized a farewell reference on Wednesday in honor of Professor Abdul Rauf, who retired after serving the Federal Education Department for 32 years and eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 organized a farewell reference on Wednesday in honor of Professor Abdul Rauf, who retired after serving the Federal Education Department for 32 years and eight months.

The event was attended by Prof. Javaid Iqbal Mughal Principal of IMCB H-9, Prof.

Athar ul islam, Principal of IMPC H-8 and a large number of faculty members from various colleges, said a press release.

Speakers highlighted Prof. Rauf’s professional dedication, shared fond memories of working with him and praised his contributions to education.

They extended best wishes as he enters a new chapter of life beyond his teaching career.

Recent Stories

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

24 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

24 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112 ..

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

24 minutes ago
 Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pa ..

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost ..

PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation

24 minutes ago
 Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition ..

Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

30 minutes ago
DC, CPO meet South African delegation

DC, CPO meet South African delegation

14 minutes ago
 CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack ma ..

CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs

30 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinna ..

ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

30 minutes ago
 CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain d ..

CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance

30 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

30 minutes ago
 Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic ..

Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan