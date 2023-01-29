Farewell to transferred divisional commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A farewell was organized in honor of Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, who was transferred from Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh presented a commemorative shield to the transferred commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, the transferred divisional commissioner said that transfer and posting were part of the government job but officers should always prioritize transparency in execution of official duties.

He thanked the district officers including the deputy commissioner for organising a farewell ceremony in his honor.

The deputy commissioner paid tribute to the service of divisional commissioner and said that his tenure was exemplary and memorable. He appreciated the administrative skills of the transferred commissioner.