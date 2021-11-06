UrduPoint.com

Farewell, Welcome Ceremony Hosted In Honour Of Outgoing, Newly Posted MS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:09 PM

Farewell, welcome ceremony hosted in honour of outgoing, newly posted MS

Pakistan para medical staff association on Saturday organized a farewell and welcome ceremony in the honour of outgoing Medical Superintendent (MS) LUHS Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore and incoming MS Dr. Mubashir Koalchi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan para medical staff association on Saturday organized a farewell and welcome ceremony in the honour of outgoing Medical Superintendent (MS) LUHS Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore and incoming MS Dr. Mubashir Koalchi .

The Ceremony was also attended by Hospital Management, Doctors, nursing and paramedical staff. The Director Adminsitration Abdul Sattar Jatoi Euologizing services of Retired MS Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore said that Dr. Pahore had played a vital role to bring improvement in treatment facilities and adorning hospitals with latest equipment.

He expressed hope that new MS Dr.

Mubashir Kolachi who was attached with the medical field and has rendered services in different hospitals of Sindh would take efforts for the betterment of treatment in LUHS Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

He said that development witnessed during past years was due to teamwork. He said that LUH was providing medical facilities to Hyderabad as well as to the patients visiting from more than 15 districts of Sindh and the number of patients was increasing every day. He said that different tests were being conducted free of cost in the hospital including MRI.CT Scan and Pathology laboratory tests.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Jamshoro Jatoi From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendon ..

Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 result

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

2 minutes ago
 Over 90 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosi ..

Over 90 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

2 minutes ago
 President urges Ulema to play role in character bu ..

President urges Ulema to play role in character building of nation

2 minutes ago
 Bagnaia makes it five MotoGP poles in a row

Bagnaia makes it five MotoGP poles in a row

6 minutes ago
 Solskjaer demands standards fitting of Man Utd aft ..

Solskjaer demands standards fitting of Man Utd after City masterclass

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.