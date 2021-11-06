Farewell, welcome ceremony hosted in honour of outgoing, newly posted MS

Pakistan para medical staff association on Saturday organized a farewell and welcome ceremony in the honour of outgoing Medical Superintendent (MS) LUHS Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore and incoming MS Dr. Mubashir Koalchi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan para medical staff association on Saturday organized a farewell and welcome ceremony in the honour of outgoing Medical Superintendent (MS) LUHS Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore and incoming MS Dr. Mubashir Koalchi .

The Ceremony was also attended by Hospital Management, Doctors, nursing and paramedical staff. The Director Adminsitration Abdul Sattar Jatoi Euologizing services of Retired MS Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore said that Dr. Pahore had played a vital role to bring improvement in treatment facilities and adorning hospitals with latest equipment.

He expressed hope that new MS Dr.

Mubashir Kolachi who was attached with the medical field and has rendered services in different hospitals of Sindh would take efforts for the betterment of treatment in LUHS Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

He said that development witnessed during past years was due to teamwork. He said that LUH was providing medical facilities to Hyderabad as well as to the patients visiting from more than 15 districts of Sindh and the number of patients was increasing every day. He said that different tests were being conducted free of cost in the hospital including MRI.CT Scan and Pathology laboratory tests.